Astrologer Venu Swamy on Allu Arjun's Horoscope

Astrologer Venu Swamy has visited family of Sri Tej who was injured during Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre and is being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Describing the incident as an unexpected turn of events, Venu Swami commented on Allu Arjun's horoscope, stating, "Until March 28, Allu Arjun’s astrological chart indicates challenges, but things will improve thereafter."

Venu Swami Visits Sri Tej, Offers Aid

Venu Swami extended his condolences to the family over Revathi's untimely demise in the accident. Speaking to the media, Venu Swami said, "I visited Sri Tej and observed his condition. I am confident that he will recover soon." He also expressed his intentions to perform a Mrityunjaya Homam (a Hindu ritual for health and longevity) in Sri Tej's name, funding it entirely from his own resources.

As part of his support, Venu Swami provided financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to Revathi’s family for their daughter. "Though it may take some time, Sri Tej will return to complete health," he assured.