Christmas celebrations light up TN; CM Stalin, EPS extend wishes

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu sparkled with beautifully decorated churches, illuminated with lights, midnight masses, and worship services on the occasion of Christmas.

Large numbers of Christians gathered to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Churches across the state came alive with midnight masses and special prayers, as devout Christians sang carols, offered prayers, and celebrated the spirit of Christmas.

To ensure peaceful celebrations, the Tamil Nadu Police made elaborate security arrangements. Churches and public areas saw heightened police presence to manage large crowds and maintain order.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin extended warm Christmas wishes to the people of the state.

In his message, CM Stalin said, "I extend my heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Christians who follow the path of love shown by Jesus Christ. Tamil Nadu will continue to be a state where people of all religions live together with equal rights, and the government will work tirelessly to uphold this harmony."

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), also extended Christmas wishes. In a post on social media platform 'X', EPS said, "Do to others as you would have them do to you. I urge everyone to treat one another equally and with love. To all my dear Christian brothers and sisters, I extend my heartfelt Christmas greetings with joy."

Beyond the churches, Christian communities organised cultural programmes, charitable events, and feasts to mark the occasion.

The streets were adorned with Christmas decorations, and the festive cheer resonated in homes and public spaces alike.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay also wished the nation a joyous Christmas, emphasising the importance of love, kindness, and peace in everyone's lives.

In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician expressed his heartfelt greetings, saying, "As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, I wish you and your loved ones a Christmas filled with warmth, happiness, and tranquillity. May this festive season bring us closer to the values of compassion, empathy, and harmony."

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also extended his Christmas wishes to believers. In a post on 'X', he said, "Today, I am very happy to have visited the Annai Velankanni Cathedral in Besant Nagar, Chennai, and participated in the Christmas festival. All the brothers and sisters who came to the cathedral made this day special with their warm wishes. I prayed to God that the lives of all the people of Tamil Nadu may be filled with happiness, peace, and love and that equality and brotherhood prevail."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.