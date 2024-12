Telangana Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

The Telangana government has put up public holidays for the year 2025. All State Government offices, according to notification of the General Administration Department would be closed during the days falling on Sunday and every Second Saturday throughout the year; February 8, 2025, shall be the exception.

General Holidays

These are some general holidays.

New Year's Day 1 January

Bhogi, 13 January

Sankranti/Pongal 14 January

Republic Day, 26 January

Maha Shivaratri 26 February

Holi (March 14)

Ugadi (March 30)

Eid ul Fitr (March 31)

Ramzan (April 1)

Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday (April 5)

Sri Rama Navami (April 6)

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday (April 14)

Good Friday (April 18)

Eid ul Azha (June 7)

Shahadat Imam Hussain (July 6)

Bonalu (July 21)

Independence Day (August 15)

Sri Krishna Astami (August 16)

Vinayaka Chavithi (August 27)

Eid Miladun Nabi (September 5)

Bathukamma (September 21)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Vijaya Dasami (October 3)

Deepavali (October 20)

Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak's Jayanti (November 5)

Christmas (December 25)

Boxing Day (December 26)

Optional Holidays

Besides the general holidays, state government employees can take up to five optional holidays from the following list:

Birthday of Hazrath Ali (January 14)

Kanumu (January 15)

Shab-e-Meraj (January 28)

Sri Panchami (February 3)

Shab-e-Barat (February 14)

Shahadat Hz Ali (March 21)

Jumatul Wada/Shab-e-Qader (March 28)

Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 10)

Tamil New Year's Day (April 14)

Basava Jayanthi (April 30)

Buddha Purnima (May 12)

Eid-e-Ghadeer (June 15)

Ratha Yatra (June 27)

July 5th - 9th Moharram

August 8th Varalakshmi Vratham

August 9th Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima

August 15th Parsi New Year's Day/Arbayeen

September 30th Durgashtami

October 1st Mahar Navami

October 4th Yaz Dahum Shareef

October 19th Naraka Chaturthi

November 16th Birthday of Hz Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Ma'ud

December 24 Christmas Eve

