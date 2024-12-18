December 18, 19, 20: Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a relentless spell of heavy rains, the latest bout starting on December 18 and continuing till December 20. The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded severe weather warnings, saying heavy to extremely heavy falls can be expected in several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada.

The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has been wreaking havoc in the state, causing much destruction and displacement. Rains have been pounding the state since October, and the DANA cyclone in October and the FENGAL cyclone in November left a trail of destruction in their wake. Though the heavy rains are affecting the state the government has not announced any holiday for schools.

The districts of Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam are issued with an Orange Alert level, indicating that the risks are very dangerous. Moreover, districts like Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vijayanagaram are issued at a Yellow Alert level to indicate lesser risk.

These rains may be very injurious to agriculture and livelihoods in these locations.

The relentless rains have taken a toll on agriculture, with crops worth lakhs of rupees destroyed. Farmers are struggling to cope with the losses; many complain about the lack of insurance coverage and support from the government.

"We had invested heavily in our crops, but the rains have destroyed everything. We don't know how we will recover from this loss," said a farmer from Krishna district.

The state government has been accused of a slow response to the crisis. The farmers have complained that there has been no support and relief for them. Many are claiming that the government failed to provide enough relief to them. "We have asked for help, but there has been no response from the government. We feel we are being left to fend for ourselves," said another farmer.

As the rains continue pounding Andhra Pradesh, the State government has a huge task at hand to provide relief to affected communities. As nothing seems to be changing now, the people of Andhra Pradesh can only be praying for a break in the relentless rains.

