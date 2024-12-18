Vicky Kaushal: Catchy tune, energetic choreography of ‘Tauba Tauba’ made it a favourite

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) As “Bad Newz” is all set for a television premiere, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal credits the film for giving a massive chartbuster like “Tauba Tauba”. He says the song's catchy tune and energetic choreography have made it a favourite.

“It's not every day that you come across a unique story like ‘Bad Newz’. This film not only gave me the chance to be part of an excellent entertainer, it also gave me a song like ‘Tauba Tauba’, a massive chartbuster that continues to be loved by audiences,” Vicky said.

He added: “The song's catchy tune and energetic choreography have made it a favourite, and I'm still amazed by the positive response it continues to receive.”

“Tauba Tauba” is sung by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla. The film is a hilarious comedy that follows the life of Saloni, a young, independent woman who finds herself in an extraordinary situation. As she navigates this wild ride, she encounters some delightful characters, each with their own unique quirks and secrets.

It also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk along with Neha Dhupia. It directed by Anand Tiwari.

Sharing her thoughts, Triptii Dimri, who plays the role of Saloni, said: “Saloni’s character is so relatable, and I truly enjoyed bringing her story to life. Working on Bad Newz was an absolute blast, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the mix of humor and emotions the film offers.”

Ammy Virk, who plays the sweet and lovable restaurateur Gurbir Singh Pannu in the film, said that working on Bad Newz has been a truly fulfilling experience.

“The film has so much heart, and my character has given me the chance to explore a new side of myself as an actor. I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic of this film, from the hilarious moments to the heartfelt ones.”

“Bad Newz” will air on Star Gold on December 22.

