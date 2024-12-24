January 2025: 9 holidays for schools and colleges in Telangana

As the calendar page turns into a new year, Telangana's students can expect a whole lot of fun. January 2025 promises to be an interesting month with one holiday in a row that promises to bring in much-needed time off from their academic schedules.

Here's a list of holidays students can expect in January 2025:

January 2025 Holidays:

New Year's Day: January 1

Sankranti Festival Holiday: January 12-15

January 12: Sankranti

January 13: Kanuma-This is an optional holiday.

January 14: Hazrat Ali's Birthday is another optional holiday.

Republic Day: January 26

Sankranti is an important festival to celebrate harvest season in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. People from both states mostly visit their respective hometowns during this period to be with their family and loved ones. The long weekend will, therefore, prove to be an ideal opportunity for bonding among families.

These are aside from the holidays wherein students also get to experience extra breaks and relaxation. The consecutive holidays in January 2025 will indeed give excitement to the students in Telangana. Such holidays may bring a promise for a wonderful start to both the students and teachers.

