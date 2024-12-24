December 24 - 26: Christmas Holidays for Schools in AP and Telangana from today

Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have declared holidays from today, December 24, 2024. The holidays coincide with Christmas celebrations, and the government has announced optional holidays for schools in both states.

The government has declared three-day holidays for all schools in Telangana from 24th to 26th December. This includes Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. The declaration of holidays is for all schools in Telangana, including those in Hyderabad.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, December 25 is a public holiday and December 26 is an optional holiday. The government declared these holidays for the students and staff to spend some quality time with their family members on Christmas.

As such, this is on top of the general holidays announced by the Telangana government for the calendar year 2025 which would include Sankranti, Ugadi, and Eid-ul-Fitr, among other festivals.

Also read: Winter Holidays 2024-25: State-Wise List