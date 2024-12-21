Winter Holidays 2024-25: State-Wise List

As the year draws to a close, students across India are eagerly awaiting their winter break. The winter vacation is a much-needed respite from the academic routine, allowing students to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones and recharge for the new year.

This article is about the dates of winter vacations for all schools in India, one state at a time, from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi Schools: Winter Break from January 1 to 15, 2025

Schools will remain closed for winter from January 1 to 15, 2025, in the national capital. Schools will also be closed on Christmas Day, that is, on December 25. Besides, they may declare holidays depending upon extreme weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Schools: Winter Holidays from December 25 to January 5

In Uttar Pradesh, schools normally observe the winter vacation in the last week of December. But this time, it is expected to go up to the first week of January. It is expected that the schools will remain shut from 25 December to 5 January; however, an official announcement is being awaited.

Punjab Schools: Winter Vacation from December 24 to 31

The Punjab Education Department has already announced winter vacation for all schools in the state for the period of December 24 to 31. If the weather continues to get bad, then this may get further extended.

Haryana Schools Winter Vacation Dates Unannounced

Haryana government hasn't even commented on the winter vacation. However, the same was observed last year from 1st January to 15th. Now, the dates will be released officially in short time.

Jammu and Kashmir Schools: Winter break from 10/16 December to 28 February

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools have been declared shut for winter vacation on December 10 for classes up to 5, and on December 16, for classes 6 to 12. The vacation will run till February 28.

The dates fall in the winter vacation dates across schools in different states in India. These dates are dependent on the weather and any change that may occur, for example, rain, dry seasons etc.

