March 7, What happened this day in the world?

March 7 has been an important day in history, filled with different events, birthdays, and deaths. From the defeat of the Egyptians by Ethiopian Emperor Yohannes to Sunil Gavaskar's 10,000 Test runs record, this day has seen its share of action and success.

Historical Events

1871: Ethiopian Emperor Yohannes defeated the Egyptians at the Battle of Gura.

1905: Arthur Conan Doyle wrote "The Return of Sherlock Holmes."

1912: Roald Amundsen proclaimed he had found the South Pole.

1936: Adolf Hitler defied the Treaty of Versailles by introducing troops into the Rhineland.

1996: The first democratic parliament was elected in Palestine.

Sports Highlights

1953: Jackie McGlew made an unbeaten 255 in a Test victory against New Zealand.

1987: Sunil Gavaskar was the first to make 10,000 Test runs.

1987: Mike Tyson beat James 'Bonecrusher' Smith to win the WBC/WBA heavyweight boxing crown.

Art and Culture

1946: Academy Awards for Ray Milland and Joan Crawford were for "The Lost Weekend."

1968: The BBC covered the news in colour for the first time.

2011: Charlie Sheen was terminated from the CBS show "Two and a Half Men."

Important Birthdays

1946: John Heard, an actor from America

1956: Bryan Cranston, American actor

1970: Rachel Weisz, British-American actress

1974: Jenna Fischer, American actress

1980: Laura Prepon, American actress

Deaths of Note

1786: Franz Benda, Bohemian composer and violinist

1961: Govind Ballabh Pant, Indian politician and freedom fighter

1999: Stanley Kubrick, American director and producer

2004: Paul Winfield, American actor

Also read: Summer Holidays for Telangana and AP Schools: March 15 or April 24?