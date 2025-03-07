March 7, What happened this day in the world?
March 7 has been an important day in history, filled with different events, birthdays, and deaths. From the defeat of the Egyptians by Ethiopian Emperor Yohannes to Sunil Gavaskar's 10,000 Test runs record, this day has seen its share of action and success.
Historical Events
1871: Ethiopian Emperor Yohannes defeated the Egyptians at the Battle of Gura.
1905: Arthur Conan Doyle wrote "The Return of Sherlock Holmes."
1912: Roald Amundsen proclaimed he had found the South Pole.
1936: Adolf Hitler defied the Treaty of Versailles by introducing troops into the Rhineland.
1996: The first democratic parliament was elected in Palestine.
Sports Highlights
1953: Jackie McGlew made an unbeaten 255 in a Test victory against New Zealand.
1987: Sunil Gavaskar was the first to make 10,000 Test runs.
1987: Mike Tyson beat James 'Bonecrusher' Smith to win the WBC/WBA heavyweight boxing crown.
Art and Culture
1946: Academy Awards for Ray Milland and Joan Crawford were for "The Lost Weekend."
1968: The BBC covered the news in colour for the first time.
2011: Charlie Sheen was terminated from the CBS show "Two and a Half Men."
Important Birthdays
1946: John Heard, an actor from America
1956: Bryan Cranston, American actor
1970: Rachel Weisz, British-American actress
1974: Jenna Fischer, American actress
1980: Laura Prepon, American actress
Deaths of Note
1786: Franz Benda, Bohemian composer and violinist
1961: Govind Ballabh Pant, Indian politician and freedom fighter
1999: Stanley Kubrick, American director and producer
2004: Paul Winfield, American actor
Also read: Summer Holidays for Telangana and AP Schools: March 15 or April 24?