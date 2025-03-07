'Will accept the suggestion', says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as he praises PM Modi's appeal for yoga camps in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, March 7 (IANS) Echoing his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to organise yoga camps in Uttarakhand during winters as well to further boost tourism in the hill state, spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has praised the Prime Minister's initiative and has "accepted his suggestions".

This statement by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar comes after the Prime Minister concluded his one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday to promote tourism in the state.

Sadhus, saints and mahants have also given their support to this appeal given by PM Modi.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told IANS, "PM Modi has given a very good suggestion. We will follow his suggestion. We will set up yoga camps in areas where snowfall takes place. We also have snowfall in countries such as Norway, Germany and Switzerland. In such a situation, if such a beginning is made in Uttarakhand, then it is a very good thing."

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday offered prayers at the Mukhimath Temple located in Mukhwa village of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Later in the day, he addressed a huge public gathering after flagging off the track and bike rally in Harshil. During this, he suggested people to organise conferences and camps here to further promote tourism in Uttarakhand.

Highlighting the natural beauty of Uttarakhand, PM Modi said, "During winters most parts of the country remain blanketed in fog but the hills offer the pleasure of basking in the sun, which can be turned into a unique opportunity.

PM Modi suggested the concept of “Gham Tapo Pariyatan” in Garhwali to encourage people from across the country to visit Uttarakhand during winters.

The Prime Minister especially appealed to the corporate world to participate in winter tourism by organising meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the region.

He said Uttarakhand offers visitors ample opportunities to recharge and energise themselves and help maintaining fitness through yoga and Ayurveda.

He extensively promoted the state in multiple ways -- whether it is through advocating "Gham Tapo Pariyatan" (Garhwali term for sun-basking tourism), suggesting yoga camps by spiritual leaders during winter, encouraging corporate seminars, inviting filmmakers for shoots, or appealing to social media influencers -- all of these efforts are expected to have a lasting impact.

PM Modi stressed that winters are the most special time to experience Uttarakhand's true essence, with thrilling activities like trekking and skiing, which are truly exhilarating experiences.

He also praised the Uttarakhand government's vision for 365-day tourism, stating that it will offer visitors diverse and enriching experiences.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.