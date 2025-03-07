Kajol hopes Anupam Kher’s birthday marks another ‘fabulous notch’ in his journey

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a heartwarming birthday wish for veteran actor Anupam Kher. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dilwale' actress wished Anupam a fabulous year ahead.

Kajol also shared a candid photo featuring her with Anupam. In the image, the two can be seen striking a goofy pose for the camera. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday @anupamkher May this year put another notch on your belt saying fabulous!."

Notably, Kajol and Anupam have worked together in several blockbuster movies, including “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," and “Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.”

The ‘Kaagaz 2’ actor is celebrating his 70th birthday on March 7. To mark this milestone, Anupam visited Haridwar with his mother and friends. The actor also penned a heartwarming note asking fans to send him wishes and blessings.

Sharing a video, Kher wrote, “Today is my birthday! The 70th! The man who played a 65-year-old role in movies at 28 years old, and then mostly played characters older than his age. Her youth has begun now! How old is just a number, I am the perfect example for it. Please send me your wishes and blessings! Haridwar came with Maa, friends and family members! If this time birthday is special, then it will be full Sanatani! Hail Mother Gange! Har Har Mahadev! #HappyBirthdayToMe.”

The text on the video reads, “We have been hearing this for ages that age is just a number. Let me show you how.”

The video montage showcases Anupam Kher’s transformation, featuring photos of him from the age of 28 to 70. At 70, he is seen pushing his limits in the gym, proudly displaying his toned, muscular physique.

With a career spanning over four decades, Anupam Kher has appeared in over 540 films. He has been honored with two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards for his exceptional acting.

