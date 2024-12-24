South Korea: Cabinet skips review of special counsel bills in defiance of opposition demand

Seoul, Dec 24 (IANS) The Cabinet skipped a review of two special counsel bills targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday, defying the main opposition party's demand to promulgate them the same day.

The bills, which call for special counsel investigations into Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law and various corruption allegations involving Kim, were not taken up during a Cabinet meeting led by acting President Han Duck-soo, Yonhap news agency reported.

"In order to wisely handle issues where the interpretation of legal principles and political views clash, such as the handling of the special counsel bills and the appointment of justices to the Constitutional Court, the ruling and opposition parties must put their heads together, above anything else," Han said during the meeting.

"I believe we must start with the ruling and opposition parties debating and negotiating a compromise measure in a way that the majority of the people will understand the special counsel investigations and appointments were handled without the slightest bias in accordance with the Constitution and laws," he added.

Both bills were passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier this month, requiring Han to sign them into law or seek parliamentary reconsideration by January 1.

The main opposition Democratic Party demanded Han promulgate the bills Tuesday, however, threatening to "hold him accountable" if he failed to oblige.

The remark suggested the party would take steps to impeach Han, who has taken over as acting president since Yoon's impeachment on December 14.

In his acting capacity, Han is also responsible for appointing justices to the Constitutional Court, where the nine-member bench is short of three judges ahead of an upcoming trial on whether to uphold or dismiss Yoon's impeachment.

"I am earnestly wishing, and firmly believe, that our National Assembly, led by Speaker Woo Won-shik, will come up with solutions in line with our Constitution and laws," Han said. "That is the strength of South Korean politics that I have personally witnessed and come to respect in my many years of service as a public official of the Republic of Korea."

Han unveiled plans to address the economic uncertainties caused by the political turmoil, saying the government will appoint an ambassador for international finance to actively explain the country's economic situation and policy directions to major partner nations and global credit rating agencies.

In addition, the government will appoint an ambassador for international investment in the near future, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.