Drugs Case: Actress Hema Tests Positive, Taken into Police Custody

Bengaluru police have detained the Telugu actress Hema in connection with the rave party. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the rave party at the GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City in the wee hours of Sunday, May 20.

The neighbouring state police had issued notice to the actress after she was tested positive for consumption of drugs in the rave party. She was asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Wing of CCB.

The police had approached the court to obtain arrest warrants against the Telugu actress and 20 others as they failed to appear for questioning even after police sent them notices. Earlier, police sources had claimed that pressure is being applied by influential people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to protect the Telugu actress.

Hema had released a video message after the reports emerged that a Telugu actress was found at the rave party. In her message, the senior Telugu actress had asked the people “not to believe the news” as she had not gone anywhere and "was chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad".

However, police sources confirmed that she made the video at the Bengaluru farmhouse that was raided. Police also stated that they had photos of Hema wearing the same dress as in the video while attending the party.

The police raided the rave party titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory' on May 20, which was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others. As per reports, the rave party was organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration by Hyderabad-based person Vasu.The CCB team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine during their raid at the farmhouse.

