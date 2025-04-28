IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player in tournament history to score fifty

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream debut season continues with a bang as the 14-year-old became the youngest player in IPL history to score a half-century against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi (14y 32d) surpassed his captain on the night Riyan Parag ( 17y 175d), his regular skipper Sanju Samson (18y 169d) and Prithvi Shaw (18y 169d) to shatter the record set in 2019.

While chasing 210 against GT, Suryavanshi was ready to attack and tried to skin the leather off the ball against veteran Ishant Sharma when he hammered the fast-bowler for 28 runs in the fourth over with three sixes and two fours alongside a few extras. He continued the rampage to smash Washington Sundar for two sixes before reaching the 50-run milestone with a four.

Suryavanshi had announced his arrival with a six off the very first ball he faced against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season. The young left-hander went on to score a brisk 34 runs off just 20 deliveries, including two boundaries and three towering sixes, giving the Royals a flying start in a crucial encounter. He was eventually dismissed in the ninth over but left a lasting impression with his fearless batting..

Vaibhav is also the youngest player to play in the IPL. The record was previously held by Prayas Ray Barman (played for RCB) who made his debut at the age of 16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019.

Last year, Vaibhav had become the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore. His sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old. During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

