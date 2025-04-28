Odisha Police arrests two for cheating devotees through fake website of Neeladri Bhakta Nivas

Bhubaneswar, April 28 (IANS) Odisha Police have arrested two fraudsters from Uttar Pradesh for duping devotees by creating fake websites of Neeladri Bhakta Nivas, a guest house for pilgrims under the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), said Vinaytosh Mishra, DG, Odisha Crime Branch, on Monday.

The accused were identified as Anshuman Sharma (24) from Agra and Aravinda Kumar (35) from the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The duo was apprehended in connection with the case registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, in March.

The Chief Administrator sought police help in taking action against the fake website www.neeladribhaktanivas.in through which the fraudsters were cheating the gullible devotees by assuring them that they would provide accommodation at Neeladri Bhakta Nivas, Puri.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Crime Branch, by using advanced technical tools, found that the accused Anshuman Sharma had created the fake website on May 22, 2024.

Soon after the complaint was recorded, the fake website created by the fraudster was taken down. The cops later also found that the pilgrims had deposited in the account of one Aravind Kumar, a close associate of the accused Anshuman.

Subsequently, the sleuths arrested both the accused persons from their hideouts in Uttar Pradesh. The sleuths also seized one laptop, a mobile phone, a SIM card, details of the fake website, an Aadhar card, a PAN card, and GoDaddy hosting details of Neeladri Bhakta Nivas and the registered SIM card used for registration of the website Neeladri Bhakta Nivas.

The crime branch has also arrested five other fraudsters from different parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in separate cases of cyber fraud, including the investment fraud in which the fraudsters duped a Biju Janata Dal MLA and former minister of Rs 1.4 crore.

