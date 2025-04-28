Siddharth Kak, host of famous show 'Surabhi' shares his Japan experience

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Documentary maker and television producer, Sidhartha Kak, best known for hosting the 90s show "Surabhi" recently got a chance to visit Japan, where he was taken back by the majestic beauty of Mount Fuji.

Through his YouTube channel, Kak shared his experience of visiting Japan, where he had gone to shoot a project.

Revealing that going to Japan was on his bucket list, Kak said, "I have traveled the entire world, but I had never been to Japan, so Japan was on my bucket list, and I recently had a chance to go to Japan. There we were shooting near a very famous mountain named Mout Fuji- The immortal mountain."

Talking about the sakura season when cherry blossoms turn the area into a mesmerizing view, Kak revealed that it is seen as a symbol of "life as art". It also spreads the philosophy of "how people should love each other because life ends way too soon, just like these cherry blossoms." he added.

Kak informed that during the sakura session, the families in Japan travel together to bond and the kids are also taught the significance of the sakura season.

Sharing the historical significance of the Fuji mountain, Kak revealed that being a volcanic mountain it has hidden powers inside it. He said that Fuji is believed to be the house of the divine goddess of volcanos, making it a symbol of both life and death.

Kak shared that seeing Mount Fuji for the first time turned out to be a very spiritual experience for him.

"As a cloud passed the mountain I felt like I was seeing a heavenly snow-white entity. As I looked at the mountain I was looking at the beginning of life. I felt a sense of reverence looking at Mount Fuji," Kak recalled.

He added that seeing Mount Fuji was like seeing a very mystic bearded immortal sage which made him feel a sense of peace within him.

