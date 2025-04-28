Rahul Gandhi to visit constituency Rae Bareli, former constituency Amethi from tomorrow

Lucknow, April 28 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to begin a two-day visit to his constituency Rae Bareli and former constituency Amethi from Tuesday to meet the people and inaugurate various projects.

Ahead of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's visit, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma held meetings with Congress officials and people since Sunday to fine-tune the preparations.

Gandhi, who won from Rae Bareli seat, held for a long time by his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is slated to begin his visit from there only on Tuesday morning.

He is slated to inaugurate the Atom Solar Roof Plant and Atom Electric Charging Station, Visakha Industry Limited, at Kundanganj in the district on Tuesday morning, and unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Civil Lines in the Rae Bareli town.

Gandhi is then slated to attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in the forenoon, visit the Rail Coach Factory in Lalganj, and then hold a meeting with Booth Presidents of the Sareni, Muraibagh, and Dalmau Assembly seats.

He will meet party leaders at the Bhuemau Guest House, where he will stay overnight.

On Wednesday, Gandhi will visit the family bastion of Amethi, which he represented in the Lok Sabha for three terms from 2004 before losing in the 2019 polls.

There, he is scheduled to visit the ordnance factory in Munshiganj and inaugurate the heart unit at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, of which he is a trustee.

