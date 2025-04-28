Wolvaardt ready for ‘right start’ as SA gear up for tri-series opener vs India

Colombo, April 28 (IANS) Laura Wolvaardt believes South Africa are well-prepared and ready to "start on the right foot" as they face India in their opening match of the Women’s T20 Tri-Series in Colombo on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the clash, the Proteas captain expressed confidence in her team’s preparations despite having not yet played a match in the tournament.

"We've had some good prep. We had some camps during the last couple of months where we did scenario-type stuff to replicate the game time that we didn't have. Hopefully, we're able to start tomorrow on the right foot," said Wolvaardt.

While South Africa are about to open their campaign, India already have momentum on their side, having crushed hosts Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their tournament opener on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will thus walk into the game brimming with confidence and with recent history favouring them — India have won 18 of their last 31 ODIs against South Africa.

Nevertheless, the South African camp remains upbeat, especially with the tri-series marking a new beginning under head coach Mandla Mashimbyi. The tournament is their first full tour under Mashimbyi, who has already made an impression on the squad.

"So far, he's been great. He's come with a big presence, already implemented a lot of changes, and does things differently to what we've maybe done in the past. I hope it'll be good for the group going forward," said Wolvaardt.

The tri-series, which also involves Sri Lanka, offers a vital chance for teams to replicate the pressure and environment of a World Cup — something Wolvaardt is keen to embrace with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 looming later this year in India.

"A tri-series like this is great. It sort of gives a World Cup kind of feel where you have to prep for different teams in the same tournament and hopefully qualify for a final," she added.

Wolvaardt also highlighted the squad’s bowling depth, especially the presence of multiple spin options. "I think we have a bit of everything with the ball, which is awesome. It's probably the most spinners that I've had in a squad since I've been captain, so I'm quite excited about that," she said.

South Africa have made good use of their time in Sri Lankan conditions, adjusting to the heat and humidity — starkly different from the cooler conditions back home.

"It's been a good few days (in Colombo). We mainly used the time to get used to conditions and the heat, especially. It's been very hot and humid here, a lot different to what we're used to at home," Wolvaardt pointed out.

“The cricket conditions as well, getting used to the ground, and spending some time in the nets has been good, and we are ready to go tomorrow.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.