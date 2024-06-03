Watch: Premalu Fame Mamitha Mobbed by Fans at a Mall

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju was mobbed by an overwhelming crowd of fans at VR Mall in Chennai during a recent event. The 'Premalu' star attended the inauguration of a jewelry store, but chaos ensued when hundreds of fans swarmed her.

Mamitha Baiju is here at Chennai VR Mall for a store inauguration! Fans of Tamilnadu gathered in a huge number to see her presence. Mamitha mania ia Chennai 🔥pic.twitter.com/SuRPinWdif — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) June 2, 2024

Videos from the event show Baiju looking visibly uncomfortable as fans mobbed her, desperately trying to catch a glimpse of the actress. Event organizers and security personnel struggled to control the massive crowd and shield Baiju from the frenzy.

Mamitha Baiju’s Morattu Chennai Fans 💥 pic.twitter.com/mDAmZiDxE4 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 3, 2024

The 26-year-old actress has basked in the success of her latest film, the blockbuster 'Premalu.' Released earlier this year, the movie earned over ₹100 crores at the worldwide box office and garnered critical acclaim for Baiju's effervescent performance.

After 'Premalu's' success, Baiju visited Chennai to attend a Chennai Super Kings IPL match and later the jewelry store inauguration at VR Mall. Fans flocked to the mall after learning of her arrival, leading to the mobbing incident.

Primarily working in Malayalam films, Baiju made her acting debut in 2017 with 'Sarvopari Palakkaran.' Other notable works include 'Kilometers and Kilometers,' 'Operation Java,' 'Super Sharanya,' and 'Premalu.'

She marked her Tamil cinema debut with 'Rebel' last year and will reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel 'Premalu 2,' slated for a 2025 release.