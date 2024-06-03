Is This SRK's New Look? Striking Resemblance to Johnny Depp's Iconic Jack Sparrow!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest look has caused a stir on the internet, with fans noticing a striking resemblance to Hollywood icon Johnny Depp. The buzz around Khan's similarity to Depp started when photos of him with fellow B-town actor Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party in Portofino, Italy went viral. Khan's new style features longer hair, a suit paired with a scarf tied around his neck, and a beard remarkably similar to Depp's signature look.

This transformation has sparked a wave of fan reactions. As images of the 'Brahmastra' co-stars circulated online, fans couldn't help but connect Khan's new look with Depp's blockbuster film 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. One fan quipped, "Is a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel loading?" while another remarked, "Ha ha, why do I feel that this is similar to Johnny Depp's style?"

In addition to the viral photos, videos from the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced, showing Shah Rukh Khan enjoying the event with his family. Fans were delighted to see the actor enjoying the breathtaking performance of legendary singer Andrea Bocelli, with son AbRam Khan and wife Gauri Khan by his side. Bocelli serenaded the bride and groom-to-be, along with their celebrity guests, with romantic ballads including "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Fall On Me," and "Perfect."

According to media reports, a total of 1,200 guests were present, and the entire seashore was booked for the final La Dolce Vita event, which concluded this leg of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations. The couple will continue hosting many get-togethers and other intimate parties leading up to their wedding on July 12. The three-day wedding in Mumbai will conclude with a grand reception on July 14.

As far as 'Brahmastra' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' are concerned, the next installments for both film franchises are reportedly in the works. The latest buzz indicates that Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow.