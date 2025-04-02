Karnataka Road Accident: Car Flips 15 Times, 3 Dead

Three members of a family died, and three others were injured, allegedly after their speeding car flipped on a highway in Chitradurga District of Karnataka. Reports indicate that the car underwent 15 flips before the impact of a divider threw the bodies into the air.

The speeding car lost control, and that was the main reason for this devastating accident on National Highway 150-A between Challakere and Bellari, near Bommakkanahalli Majid of Monakalmur Taluk in Chitradurga district.

Police who conducted the preliminary inquiry revealed the name of the deceased as Moulana Abdul, aged 35 years. In addition to Moulana, the accident claimed the lives of his two young sons.

The nearest hospital admitted the three injured individuals for treatment. Hailing from Yadgiri District, the family were travelling from Bengaluru to their native place when the mishap occurred. Further investigation is currently underway by the police.