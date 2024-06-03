TS POLYCET 2024 results declared, direct link inside

TS POLYCET 2024 Results : Telangana has declared the results of TG POLYCET Results 2024 on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2024) can visit the official website of TS POLYCET to check their results.

To access the results, click on the direct link here.

Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad announced the TS POLYCET-2024 results today. The entrance test for admissions into diploma level programmes in Engineering and Non- Engineering/ Technology offered at various polytechnic institutes in the Telugu state was conducted on May 24, 2024.

Steps to check TS POLYCET 2024 results:

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET 2024 - polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in On homepage, click on TS POLYCET results 2024 rank card A new webpage will open where you need to input login details Click on Submit button and download the page Take a printout of the results and keep it for future reference

