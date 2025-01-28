Sookshmadarshini and Other Best Malayalam Movies on OTT:January 2025

The year 2025 promises to be a significant one for Malayalam cinema, with numerous major releases across theaters and popular OTT platforms. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar are set to showcase a diverse array of films and web series. Here’s a look at the latest Malayalam releases on these platforms.

Sookshmadarshini

Sookshmadarshini*, released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 11, 2025, follows a small-town homemaker who becomes suspicious of her neighbor after his elderly mother goes missing. As she uncovers strange behavior and hidden details, her curiosity turns into obsession. The film builds tension as she delves deeper into the mystery, questioning the innocence of those around her. It is a gripping tale of secrecy, mistrust, and the lengths one will go to uncover the truth.

Rifle Club

Streaming on Netflix since January 16, 2025, Rifle Club is set in the 1990s and tells the gripping story of a historic rifle club. Skilled hunters, known for their expertise, find themselves engaged in a deadly confrontation with a vengeful arms dealer and his ruthless gang. With their legacy and lives at stake, the hunters must rely on their skills and determination to survive. The intense battle explores themes of survival and revenge, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

All We Imagine as Light

Released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, 2025, All We Imagine as Light follows the intertwined lives of three women in Mumbai, each struggling with loneliness, identity, and displacement. The film delves into their emotional journeys, exploring the challenges of urban life and the quest for belonging in a diverse city. Through their stories, the film paints a poignant picture of connection and self-discovery.

Pani

Released on SonyLIV on January 16, 2025, Pani follows a visionary man who builds a successful real estate business with the unwavering support of his family and friends. As the company grows, they become a covert but powerful force in shaping the city’s landscape. The film explores the fine line between legitimate business and covert power, delving into themes of ambition, loyalty, and the gritty realities of city-building. It presents the story of how their bond is tested while navigating complex dynamics in a rapidly changing urban environment.

Anand Sreebala

Available on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max since January 18, 2025, Anand Sreebala revolves around an ambitious police officer who aims to leave a significant mark in their field. The officer gets involved in a perplexing case when a law student is found dead under mysterious circumstances. As the investigation progresses, the officer uncovers hidden truths and faces challenges that test their resolve, intelligence, and morality. The unraveling of the case reveals shocking secrets that drive the officer’s pursuit of justice.

Iam Kathalan

Iam Kathalan was released on Manorama Max on January 17, 2024. The film centers around an ordinary young man who, despite being an underachiever in college, is thrust into an extraordinary situation. His transformation into a skilled hacker is both inspiring and thrilling, showcasing his growth and determination. The film explores the young man’s journey as he faces challenges and embraces his newfound abilities, offering an engaging and relatable story of personal transformation.

Barroz 3D–Guardian of Treasure

Released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 22, 2025, Barroz tells the story of an ageless guardian tasked with safeguarding a treasure linked to Vasco da Gama. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he meets a young girl who changes his destiny. The film, which blends mythology, history, and fantasy, is a pioneering addition to Indian cinema, offering an engaging narrative that will captivate audiences.