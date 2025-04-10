Painkili OTT Release: At What Time Will This Malayalam Movie Stream on Prime?

One unique thing about Malayalam cinema : Both big-ticket action entertainers and small, soulful films get equal hype. One of the movies that was released amid enormous hype and expectations was Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan's Painkili. Kerala audiences received the movie as a Valentine's Day treat.

The film features Sajin Gopu, who gained prominence with Fahaadh Faasil's Aavesham, as the main lead, and Anaswara Rajan, currently enjoying success with Rekhachithram, as the female antagonist. Jithu Madhavan wrote the movie, which contributes significantly to its hype.

Released amid much hype, Painkili ended up being an average affair at the box office. Although the audience had high expectations for this simple film, some found it to be exceptionally good and heartening. After the mixed response, Painkili gears up for its OTT debut.

Popular Malayalam OTT platform Manorama MAX has acquired the rights, and the film will start streaming from April 11th. Like with most Malayalam films of late, Painkili will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film will simultaneously be accessible for streaming on both platforms, if reports are to be believed.

Similar to most films released on Prime Video, viewers can stream Painkili precisely at 12:00 AM IST. Those who missed watching the film in theaters can catch the same on Prime Video.