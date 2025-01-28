Man-animal conflict is a complex issue, funds major problem: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad, Jan 28 (IANS) Wayanad Congress Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday took part in a high-level meeting called by the District Collector to discuss the raging man-animal conflict which has taken many precious lives across the state.

Earlier, Priyanka arrived in her constituency and met the family members of Radha (45) who was mauled by a tiger on January 24 when she was on her way to collect coffee beans at a private estate.

After meeting the family, Priyanka said that she would take up the issue with the authorities, adding that the man-animal conflict is a very complex issue.

“Human lives should be safeguarded. We all have to work together to ensure the safety of human beings. There are issues of fencing as well which need to be addressed on a priority basis. I will do my best to address these issues,” said Priyanka.

She added that much more funding is required for mitigation of the man-animal conflict.

“The issue is not simple. The Centre, state and each one of us have to work together to address this issue. I will raise the issue in the Parliament too. There must be adequate funding as well to address the issue,” added Priyanka.

She also visited the venue of the public meeting of the Congress-led UDF and visited the Assembly constituencies across the state where man-animal conflicts have been reported.

“Five deaths in 45 days is very sad. There are various reasons why man-animal conflict takes place. We know this is a very complex problem but however the responsibility of protecting human lives lies with the government,” said Priyanka.

However, she added, that the government is doing its bit to protect human lives and they (governments) are also working under tough conditions. “The main reason why this issue has not been addressed as of yet is because neither the Centre nor the state is prioritising this issue. It is also true, that government has a shortage of funds to address this issue,” she said.

She added that the Parliament session will start in the next couple of days and she will take up the issue there as well. “We will see that the Centre and state governments wake up to see your sufferings,” added Priyanka.

