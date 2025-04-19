Delhi: 4 killed in building collapse in Mustafabad; CM orders enquiry (2nd LD)

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) At least four people were killed and around a dozen trapped under the debris after a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of east Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an enquiry and promised action against the culprits.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., following intense overnight rainfall and thunderstorms that hit several parts of the city.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East District), said, “Four among the 14 rescued succumbed to their injuries... The building was four floor high. Rescue operations are ongoing, and eight to ten people are still feared trapped.”

CM Gupta said in a message on social media post X, “My heart is deeply saddened by the tragic incident of building collapse in Mustafabad. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against the culprits,”

“DDMA, NDRF, DFS and other agencies are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for proper treatment of all the injured,” she said.

Providing an update from the ground, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official Mohan Shaheedi said, “Around 12 people are feared trapped under the debris, including 9 adults and 3 children. According to information from local sources, 6 people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Two NDRF teams are present at the site, supported by Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and volunteers.”

He added, “Authorities are identifying cavities and possible locations under the debris where survivors may be trapped. Technical searches are underway using rescue dogs to detect any signs of life. If any indication is found, special focus is given to that area. The operation is highly challenging and is being carried out with the utmost care.”

Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and local volunteers continue to work tirelessly at the site.

The area has been sealed off as the rescue operation enters a critical phase. The exact cause of the collapse will be investigated once the rescue efforts conclude. Rescue operations are underway.

Deputy Speaker of Assembly and area legislator Mohan Singh Bisht, said, “I have requested the LG and MCD Commissioner to take action against negligent officials.”

There are illegally building across Mustafabad and the incident has exposed the corruption in MCD and other departments like power discoms, he said.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Atishi also expressed grief over the incident, urging AAP workers to help the tragedy-hit families.

Her party colleague and the Delhi Mayor said a probe has been filed into the incident and the guilty officials would soon be suspended.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.