Embrace mindful eating and combat obesity: PM Modi on World Liver Day

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all citizens to adopt mindful eating practices and prioritise healthier living.

On the occasion of the World Liver Day, PM Modi spoke about the importance of small yet impactful changes, highlighting that measures such as reducing oil intake can significantly contribute to improving overall health and well-being.

Responding to a post by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on X, PM Modi said: “Commendable effort to mark #WorldLiverDay with a call for mindful eating and healthier living. Small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference. Together, let’s build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity”.

Earlier, Nadda said that on the occasion of the World Liver Day, take a pledge to reduce your edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

“Small changes can lead to big results when we treat food as medicine,” he posted on X.

“In response to the call by PM Modi, let us also pledge to raise awareness about obesity and its growing impact on our society. Together, let’s work towards a future where healthier living is the norm, starting with the food we eat,” the Union Minister further mentioned.

The liver has a remarkable ability to heal itself, and even years of damage can be reversed with the right lifestyle changes. A diet rich in fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein not only prevents liver disease but also supports liver regeneration.

PM Modi recently urged Indians to adopt a healthier lifestyle and work towards a life free from obesity.

He emphasised that maintaining personal fitness would be a significant contribution to India's goal of becoming a developed nation -- Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi reiterated that adopting healthier eating habits, such as reducing oil usage, is not just a personal decision but a social responsibility.

He called for immediate action to prevent obesity and liver diseases and proposed a simple change: "I want to take a promise from you today that we all should reduce our cooking oil use by 10 per cent. This will be a big step towards reducing obesity."

The Prime Minister has been consistent in his advocacy against obesity and lifestyle-related ailments.

