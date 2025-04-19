Hyderabad: Premium Residential Properties See More Buyers

Premium houses in Hyderabad have seen an uptick in buyers in the month of March this year, the latest report by Knight Frank has revealed.

The affordable housing segment, with properties below Rs 50 lakh, saw a 14% year-on-year decline in registrations. On the other hand, premium units, priced above Rs 1 crore, saw a 17% jump. As many as 1,213 units with a combined value of over ₹857 crore were sold.

The survey revealed that the budget segment, comprising houses below Rs 50 lakh, continues to dominate in volume, but the appetite for high-value properties has accelerated.

“The ₹1 crore-plus category contributed significantly to the total registration value with a 33% YoY increase. Larger homes are also gaining traction, with properties exceeding 2,000 sq ft comprising 16% of all registrations—up from 13% last year," the analysis noted.

The report also highlighted that majority of the properties registered in Hyderabad were in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet (sq ft), accounting for 68% of all registrations. Units over 2000 sq ft accounted for 16% of the total registrations, compared with the 13% registered during March 2024.

Overall, residential property registrations in Hyderabad dropped by 8% year-on-year in March 2025 as 6,327 units were sold this year compared to 6,870 units in the same month last year. The total value of registered homes rose 5% YoY from Rs 4,275 crore last year to ₹4,471 crore in March.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal noted that Hyderabad’s residential market continues to evolve, with a clear pivot towards premium living.

Underscoring the need for a renewed focus on affordability and mid-income housing to sustain balanced, long-term growth as the demand base shifts upward, he observed, “The rise in home registrations above ₹1 crore reflects rising aspirations, deepening market maturity, and confidence in the city’s long-term growth.”