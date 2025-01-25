Rifle Club: The Perfect Weekend OTT Watch for Action and Laughter!

Looking for a movie that mixes action, comedy, and a little bit of nostalgia? Look no further than Rifle Club, now streaming on Netflix! This Malayalam film, directed by Aashiq Abu, is a wild ride that’ll keep you hooked from start to finish.

The story kicks off with a 90s movie star, tired of being the "Romantic Hero," wanting to reinvent himself as an "Action Hero." To do this, he dives into method acting and weapons training. His journey takes him to a Rifle Club in the picturesque Western Ghats, where he meets an extended family who’s fighting to survive against a ruthless arms dealer. What happens next is a whirlwind of action, drama, and surprising humor.

The film features a fantastic ensemble cast, including Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, and Unnimaya Prasad. Each actor brings their A-game, making for a fun, engaging experience. While the writing isn’t perfect, the film's charm lies in its quirky sequences and stunning visuals. The action choreography is top-notch, delivering the perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping moments and laughter.

One of the coolest things about Rifle Club is the unique behind-the-scenes story: eight directors appear as actors in the film! This collaboration is a first for Indian cinema, making it an interesting watch for film buffs and casual viewers alike.

If you're in the mood for something fresh, Rifle Club is a must-watch on Netflix this weekend. It’s got everything—action, humor, stunning visuals, and a cast that delivers. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the ride!