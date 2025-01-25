UWW warns India against political interference in wrestling federation operations

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for Indian wrestling, United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport’s global governing body, has issued a stern warning to India regarding political interference in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

UWW president Nenad Lalovic in his letter to WFI president, Sanjay Singh underscored the importance of the federation’s autonomy, highlighting that any political or public intrusion into its internal affairs is in violation of the UWW Constitution and the Olympic Charter.

Lalovic emphasised that the independence of national federations is critical for their smooth functioning and representation in international wrestling events. While oversight of public grants is acceptable, any interference beyond this scope could jeopardise the federation’s status.

UWW’s communication warned of potential suspension of the WFI if external interference continued. WFI president Singh confirmed this development to IANS, stating, “Yes, the world wrestling body (UWW) has threatened to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if there is any interference by public and political authorities in the internal affairs of the WFI. The letter is attached to IOA, they will present it in the court,” Sanjay Singh told IANS.

The warning comes in the wake of significant turbulence within the WFI. The federation was suspended by India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports shortly after its elections in December 2023, triggering a series of legal and administrative complications.

The suspension and subsequent legal battle nearly cost Indian wrestlers their participation in the World Championship, with uncertainty persisting until the Sports Ministry decided to review the suspension. This decision followed a court directive to clarify its position and reinstate an ad-hoc panel - a move the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) initially resisted.

Amid the controversy, the government brought in WFI president Sanjay Singh as the federation’s authorized representative for discussions. The government’s involvement aimed to address concerns raised by UWW and facilitate compliance with international standards while balancing domestic challenges.

The UWW’s warning has significant implications for Indian wrestling. A suspension of the WFI could lead to severe repercussions, including barring Indian wrestlers from participating in international events under the national flag.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.