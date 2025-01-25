Congress high command unlikely to replace party chief K. Sudhakaran in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (IANS) After days of speculation in the Kerala unit of the Congress party, the air has finally cleared -- state president K. Sudhakaran is set to continue in his position.

Sources close to Sudhakaran revealed that the party high command has assured him that he will not be replaced and that any major decisions will involve his opinion.

The uncertainty began after Deepa Das Munshi, the AICC General Secretary in charge of Kerala, held one-on-one meetings with several top state leaders. This fueled rumours that Sudhakaran, also the Member of Parliament from Kannur, might step down due to health concerns.

One of the key reasons behind the speculation was the growing friction between Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. At one point, discussions about leadership change even included the possibility of replacing both top leaders.

However, Satheesan has dismissed such reports, insisting that there is no rift in the party.

“There is absolutely no difference of opinion between Sudhakaran and me. Just yesterday, we spoke about these rumours and laughed them off. In the Congress party, unlike the CPI(M), even top leaders face criticism. If I’m criticized, I provide an explanation. The media has misunderstood the situation entirely,” Satheesan clarified.

Former state president Ramesh Chennithala also downplayed the leadership speculation, stating that the decision to appoint a new state party president rests solely with the high command.

“There’s no need for discussions at the state level regarding this,” said Chennithala.

Adding to this, K. Muraleedharan, a former state president and son of veteran Congress leader K. Karunakaran, denied rumors about Sudhakaran’s health issues, further quelling concerns.

With media speculation now subsiding, the Congress party in Kerala appears to have shifted its focus to the upcoming local body elections scheduled for the latter half of 2025, aiming to put its best foot forward.

IANS

