Black Mirror OTT Release: Netflix Fans Warn Against Watching "Common People". Here's Why!

Netflix's chilling British sci-fi television series is back with another season, and it promises much more than what the previous seasons had offered in terms of drama. Black Mirror gives plenty of reasons for fans to rejoice. The series stars Will Poulter, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, and others.

This season deals with exciting new tech tales that are equal parts humorous and heartwarming. Some of these stories are simultaneously heart-wrenching and poignant. The first episode in the seventh season of Black Mirror is named "Common People," and those who watched are strictly advising others to stay away from it, at least initially.

Black Mirror's episodes can be watched in any order, except for one sequel. So, here's why Black Mirror fans don't want you to start season 7 with "Common People."

The premise of "Common People" goes like this: "When a medical emergency leaves school teacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive—but at what cost?"

After the incident in the classroom happens and Amanda falls off, a representative from Rivermind shows up, and for just $300 a month, Amanda's life can be prolonged. Even though it looks like things will end positively, Black Mirror writers and creators mix America's healthcare system with the nightmare of unstoppable streaming service prices to create a scary drama.

Common People is one such episode of Black Mirror where the creators predict the harrowing futures of humankind, and while some of them don't hit hard, some really do, and this episode falls into the second category.

While the writers of the show must be lauded for effectively blending in horror, sci-fi, and existential problems into one gut-wrenching episode, it takes a toll on you, and it can get difficult for you to watch other episodes after watching "Common People." We advise not to watch the entire episode first, but to explore the others and return to this later.