Rahul Gandhi visits Ranthambore, spots Tigress Arrowhead and her cubs

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the Ranthambore National Park on Thursday morning as part of his Rajasthan tour.

During a safari in Zone 2 of the park, he had the rare opportunity to spot the celebrated tigress, Arrowhead, along with her cubs and was visibly delighted by their playful behaviour in the wild.

Arrowhead, officially designated as T-84, is one of Ranthambore’s most iconic big cats.

Known for the distinctive arrow-shaped mark on her head, she is the granddaughter of the legendary tigress Machli, often referred to as the "Queen of Ranthambore."

Her lineage and frequent sightings have made her a favourite among wildlife enthusiasts and photographers.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur from Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. At the Jaipur International Airport, he was received by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

From there, he travelled by road to Sawai Madhopur, reaching Hotel Sher Bagh near Ranthambore Circle around 10 p.m.

Setting off early on Thursday, Gandhi entered the national park for a morning safari. He spent some time observing Arrowhead and her cubs in their natural habitat.

In a separate sighting, one of the cubs of the tigress Riddhi, was also spotted in the Gular area of Zone 3.

Ranthambore has been a favoured retreat for the Gandhi family over the years. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has frequently visited the national park for wildlife safaris.

In December 2024, shortly after the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, she visited Ranthambore along with her husband Robert Vadra, their children Rehan and Miraya Vadra, and her mother-in-law Maureen Vadra. The family stayed at the luxurious Tara Suite at Hotel Sher Bagh.

Priyanka Gandhi has spent several vacations at Ranthambore, including celebrating her birthday there.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, the family had also stayed at Sher Bagh.

