Delayed OTT Releases in February 2025: Manamey to Aashram 4!

Movie and web series enthusiasts, rejoice! February 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month, with a slew of highly anticipated titles set to arrive on popular OTT platforms. After facing delays, some of the most awaited movies and web series are finally set to release, and we can't wait to dive in.

Some of the most eagerly awaited releases include Aashram, the fourth season of Bobby Deol's highly acclaimed web series. The new season is expected to be just as exciting as earlier seasons and will be free on MX Player.

Another film that has made waves is Baby John, written and directed by Atlee. Though the date of release is not confirmed yet, fans are looking forward to it.

Other than these, many more delayed releases are lined up for February 2025. Here is the list of delayed titles now confirmed to be released this month:

Manamey: The Malayalam film starring Sharwanand has been raking in attention all over the entertainment world. Initially released in cinemas on June 7, 2024, it has been talking for quite some time now because of the good storyline and great performances. Since the digital release has been delayed to a certain extent, the movie is expected to hit popular streaming platforms sometime in February 2025.

Marco: The much-awaited film featuring Unni Mukundan has been creating ripples in the Malayalam film world. The movie was first released in theatres in Malayalam. It created a lot of buzz among cinema lovers. According to sources, the film is expected to be released on OTT platforms in February 2025.

Aashram 4: The much-awaited fourth season of the popular web series Aashram is ready for release. It features a stellar ensemble cast with Bobby Deol, Darshan Kumaar, Rajeev Siddhartha, Tridha Chaudhary, and Anurita Jha. It will be no less exciting than the previous seasons.

UI: The science fiction dystopian action film will be featuring the likes of Upendra Rao, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sunny Leone, Neethu Vanajakshi, and Nidhi Subbaiah in lead roles and will hit the Zee5 screens by February 2025.

With a spate of releases that are looking exciting, February 2025 is going to be an action-packed month for movie and web series enthusiasts. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch some of the most anticipated titles of the year!

Also read: OTT Weekend Releases: Movies, Web Series, and More on February 1, 2