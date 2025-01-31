OTT Weekend Releases: Movies, Web Series, and More on Febraury 1, 2

The excitement of movie enthusiasts and binge-watchers is at an all-time high this weekend, February 1,2. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar are ready to entertain audiences by offering a whole series of thrills in their respective web series and movies.

Pushpa 2: The Rule - Most Anticipated Sequel

Starting with the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, to be streamed on Netflix, the film brings back Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fassil in an action-packed drama. Directed by Sukumar, the movie carries on the story of Pushpa Raj as he ascends to ever greater power and faces dangers from law enforcement.

The film's first instalment was a great success, and the fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel. With an engaging storyline, powerful performances, and impressive action sequences, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be a blockbuster film.

Deva - Shahid Kapoor's Action Thriller

Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva, a very intense action thriller, hits theatres on 2nd February 2024. It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also features Pooja Hedge and Pavail Gulati.

Deva is a full-throttle action thriller with all the twists that keep audiences glued to the screens. This is an impressive story, scintillating action, and robust performances - Deva should work well for all of us.

Other Thrilling Releases

Here are other exciting releases of this week:

The Secret of Shiledars on Disney+Hotstar: This thriller is all about the mystery of hidden treasure on the part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar in key roles, this is certain to be a very entertaining watch.

Max on Zee 5: This action thriller is in Kannada, starring Sudeepa in the centre along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, and Sunil. With Vijay Karthikeyan at the helm, this promises to be a thrilling ride.

The Snow Girl Season 2 on Netflix: This is a Netflix drama that will ensure the audience cannot take their eyes off the screen. The movie is about a journalist Miren Rojo getting entangled in a chilling mystery of finding a missing girl.

Identity, an action thriller, in Malayalam, on Zee5: Starring Trisha, Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles, the movie promises to be an exciting watch.

A Thrilling Weekend Ahead

With a mix of compelling storylines, star-studded casts, and impressive action sequences, these upcoming releases promise an exciting time for audiences. Whether you're a fan of action-packed thrillers or gripping dramas, there's something for everyone this week.

Also read: Marco OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Latest Hit