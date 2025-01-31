‘Emilia Perez’ takes the spotlight at Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) The Red Lorry Film Festival is set to showcase some of the most groundbreaking films, with a special spotlight on MUBI's remarkable selections, including the Academy Award nominees "Emilia Perez" and "The Girl" with the Needle, along with the Golden Globe-nominated "Queer."

The festival, curated by BookMyShow, will be held in Mumbai and Hyderabad from March 21 to 23. "Emilia Perez" has already made waves with 13 nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards, while "The Girl with the Needle" is in the running for Best Feature. Additionally, "Queer" has earned a prestigious Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. These powerful films will take center stage at the festival, highlighting extraordinary performances and storytelling.

Among the standout selections is another thought-provoking title - Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, a historical romance drama set in 1940s Mexico City, starring Daniel Craig, nominated for Golden Globe’s Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Known for his evocative storytelling in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Challengers’, Guadagnino brings his signature intensity and artistry to this adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel. Praised for its raw emotional depth and fearless narrative, ‘Queer’ promises to be an unforgettable exploration of love, desire and self-destruction.

Ashish Saksena, COO—Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “We are always looking to bring the best of global cinema to Indian audiences and our collaboration with MUBI to screen critically acclaimed titles like ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘The Girl with the Needle’ and ‘Queer’ is a testament to that vision. This showcase celebrates bold storytelling, artistic excellence and diverse narratives that push the boundaries of cinema. We are excited to offer cinephiles a chance to experience these powerful films on the big screen.”

This year's panel will be led by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, with celebrated director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also joining the esteemed group. They will be accompanied by writer-director Atul Sabharwal, famed for his work on "Berlin," "Aurangzeb," "Class of 83," and the screenplay for "Jubilee."

