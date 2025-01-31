Marco OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Latest Hit

Haneef Adeni’s action-packed film Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, will be available on OTT starting February 14. The movie will be released on SonyLiv, giving fans a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Rated with an A certificate, Marco is for viewers aged 18 and above due to its intense violence and mature themes.

Marco was a massive success for Unni Mukundan, marking the biggest achievement of his career. Released in theaters on December 20 as a Christmas special, the film quickly gained popularity and raked in impressive earnings. According to reports, Marco has earned over 100 crores globally, with 66 crores coming from the Indian box office alone.

Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film also features performances from Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Sreejith Ravi. Marco promises to be a thrilling watch for fans of high-energy action films. Now, with its OTT release, even more viewers will get to experience this action-packed drama.