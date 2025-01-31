February 1 Holiday or not?

With the Union Budget presentation tomorrow, students in different states are all asking if they will get a holiday on February 1. Some states have declared holidays, while others will be open. Let's take a look at the holiday status in different states.

Winter Holiday Extension

In some northern states, such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, schools are still closed because of the winter holidays. These states usually extend their winter breaks due to the bad weather, and February 1 is no exception.

Mahakumbh Mela Holidays

Schools in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on 1 February. The Mahakumbh Mela is happening in the city, and thus the local authority has declared this day a holiday to ensure uninterrupted work.

Budget Day Holiday

However, no national holiday has been declared for Budget Day on February 1. Some private schools may declare the day as a holiday, but government schools and institutions are unlikely to declare the day a holiday.

Other Reasons for Holiday

In some states, including West Bengal and Odisha, schools might observe a holiday on February 1 due to local festivals or events. For instance, in West Bengal, February 1 marks the beginning of the Saraswati Puja celebrations, which might lead to a holiday in some schools.

State-Wise Holiday Status

Here's a quick rundown of the holiday status in various states:

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter holiday extension

Himachal Pradesh: Winter holiday extension

Uttarakhand: Winter holiday extended

Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj): Mahakumbh Mela holidays

West Bengal: Holiday likely due to Saraswati Puja

Odisha: Holiday likely due to local festivals or events

Other states: No holiday declared

While some states have declared a holiday on February 1, others will remain open. Students are advised to check with their respective schools or local authorities to confirm the holiday status in their area.

