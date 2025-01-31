Budget 2025: Key Changes Affecting Middle-Class Families from February 1

The central government is all set to introduce the 2025-26 budget on February 1, ushering in several significant changes. Along with the budget, multiple regulations across various sectors are set to be updated, impacting everything from LPG cylinder prices to vehicle costs. Here's a look at the key changes that are set to come into effect:

LPG Cylinder Price Revisions

LPG cylinder prices are revised monthly by oil marketing companies, and February 1 marks the start of new price changes. These adjustments can have a direct impact on consumers, making it important to keep an eye on whether the prices will rise or fall tomorrow.

Changes to UPI Transaction Rules

Starting February 1, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement key changes to UPI regulations. The central system has announced the cancellation of transactions involving UPI IDs that contain special characters such as @, #, $, %, and others. Users with special characters in their UPI IDs are advised to take note and ensure their transactions comply with the updated rules.

Maruti Suzuki Increases Car Prices

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will raise the prices of several vehicle models from February 1 due to rising operational and input costs. Affected models include popular cars like the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, Fronx, Invicto, Jimny, and Grand Vitara.

Banking Changes by Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank will revise its service charges starting February 1. The changes include a reduction in the limit for free ATM transactions and an increase in charges for various banking services. Customers are urged to stay informed about these adjustments to avoid surprises.

Aviation Fuel and ATF Price Adjustments

Oil marketing companies are expected to revise aviation fuel and Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices on February 1. Any changes in these prices will directly affect air travel costs, potentially impacting passengers flying in the coming days.

