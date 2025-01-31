Union Budget 2025: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Live

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 this week in Parliament, marking a crucial economic roadmap for the upcoming financial year. The Budget session commenced today, with the first phase scheduled to run from January 31 to February 13, 2025.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism, stating, "I pray that Goddess Lakshmi showers the poor and middle class with blessings. It is a matter of great pride that India has completed 75 years as a democratic nation and has established itself on the global stage. This is the first full budget of my third term. I can confidently say that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, the nation will achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat. This budget will provide new energy and hope."

Union Budget 2025: Date & Time

The Union Budget 2025 will be presented on February 1, 2025, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to begin her speech at 11:00 AM. This marks her eighth Budget presentation as Finance Minister.

Key Expectations from Budget 2025

The upcoming Budget is expected to focus on substantial capital expenditure, particularly in the development of roadways and Indian Railways. Middle-class citizens and salaried taxpayers are keenly awaiting potential income tax relief, especially modifications to the new income tax regime, which currently stands as the default tax structure.

Where to Watch Budget 2025 Live?

The Union Budget 2025 speech will be broadcast live on Sansad TV, with comprehensive coverage and real-time updates available on the Times of India website. Readers can also follow Times of India's live blog for in-depth analysis, key announcements, and expert insights starting from the morning of February 1, 2025.