Adah Sharma was left speechless during an event and the reason is this

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Adah Sharma recently attended an event where she was welcomed by 20 foreigner girls. All of them were dressed in sarees, inspired by the actress' look from her highly-acclaimed drama "The Kerala Story".

Sharing a few glimpses from the event on her official IG, Adah Sharma also penned a heartfelt note saying that if she had known that the girls were going to dress up in sarees for the event, she would have worn a saree herself.

The 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress wrote in the caption, "What a lovely surprise !!! I wasn't told earlier nahi toh main bhi iss event pe Saadi pehen ke jaati! This is the first time these girls were wore a saree because Kerala Story ki heroine was coming for the event...Don't they look stunnninggggly sundar !!!! They showed me the Adah Sharma saree reference pictures they got. Swipe to see."

She further added, "P.S. Agar there is non teekha Rasam without onion, I find myself wholeheartedly inclined to partake in no less than three generous servings, lest my soul be left unsatisfied Pic 3 featuring Russel my crow."

Moving on, Adah Sharma will next be seen in the second season of her popular series, "Reeta Sanyal". Loved by cinephiles, the original drama turned out to be one of the most-watched OTT shows of 2024.

In addition to this, Adah Sharma has also been roped in for Mahesh Bhatt's "Tumko meri Kasam". The actress will be seen streamlining the film, however, details regarding her character have been kept under wraps for now. Touted to be a period drama set in the 1970s, the project will reportedly tell the tale of Dr. Ajay Murdi, the founder of the renowned fertility clinic chain, Indira IVF. Aside from Adah Sharma, "Tumko meri Kasam" will also see Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles.

Additionally, the diva also has an international action movie in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.