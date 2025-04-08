Khauf OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video on April 18

Amazon Prime Video India is all set to release its latest Amazon Original series, Khauf, on April 18, 2025. This psychological thriller features a stellar cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

Created and written by Smita Singh, Khauf tells the gripping story of a young woman who gets entangled in a web of unexpected events inside her hostel, while her haunting past continues to cast a shadow over her present. The show, produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under Matchbox Shots, promises a thrilling and suspenseful narrative.

Following the success of unique shows like Gaslight, Khauf aims to bring a fresh and intense experience to the OTT platform. While specifics about the storyline remain under wraps, the psychological thriller is expected to captivate viewers with its edge-of-the-seat moments.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of suspense and drama with Khauf, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India starting April 18.