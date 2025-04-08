Urvashi Rautela reveals what it takes to be the best boyfriend and husband

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has shared her insights on what it takes to be the perfect partner in a relationship. According to her, the key to being the best boyfriend or husband is simple—just say sorry.

Urvashi, who is busy promoting her next project, “Jaat,” highlighted the importance of keeping a partner happy and maintaining harmony in a relationship through small, meaningful gestures. While speaking about her song, ‘Touch Kiya,’ Rautela told IANS, “Thank you so much! It’s a simple thing—any girl in the world would love to make her boyfriend say sorry. And if you can make any girl happy just by saying sorry, it’s a win. The lyrics of the song are quite relatable. I’ll give you my heart, but first say sorry.” Many girls will connect with this sentiment.”

The ‘Sanam Re’ actress added, “If you want to be the best boyfriend and the best husband, just say sorry. Always keep your partner happy. I believe this song will really resonate with the youth because, deep down, every girl wants her partner to say sorry, no matter what.”

Urvashi went on to state, “In Daku Maharaj, I had the role of a police officer, and I focused on acting in that. But honestly, in this song, I didn’t dance at all. There are no dance moves involved—I simply followed the character. I portrayed the role of a lioness, embodying that fierce, powerful energy. If you watch closely, just focus on my eyes, and you’ll see the persona of a lioness shining through. The song has a unique vibe because the composer, Thaman, incorporated various animal sounds—like the roar of a lion and the call of a lioness. The theme is distinctive. The lyrics, “I’ll give my heart to you, but first say sorry,” emphasize a strong, bold personality, like that of a lioness.”

On a related note, Urvashi Rautela sizzles in the high-energy dance track 'Touch Kiya,' where she shows off her impressive moves alongside the formidable villain duo of Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

“Jaat,” starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

