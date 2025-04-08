Sweetheart OTT Release on Jio Hotstar on April 11

Sweetheart, a Tamil romantic drama featuring Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh in lead roles, is set to release soon after completing its theatrical run. The film, which was well-received in cinemas in March 2025, will hit the screens on April 11. The movie is backed by celebrated composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work in Maamanithan and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, under his production banner YSR Films.

The story revolves around a young couple who face a challenging situation after they break up. The girl informs the boy that she is pregnant, and although her strict family keeps her at home, the boy secretly meets her. The movie delves into themes of love, responsibility, and secrecy.

Written and directed by Swineeth S. Sukumar, Sweetheart explores the sensitive issue of pre-marital pregnancy, making it stand out from other romantic films in the Tamil industry. The film also features a supporting cast that includes Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Fouziee, and Suresh Chakravarthy. Cinematography is done by Balaji Subramanyam, and the editing is handled by Tamil Arasan.

Sweetheart’s engaging storyline, combined with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, is expected to make it a memorable film for Tamil cinema lovers.