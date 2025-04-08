'Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi's Sorab Bedi & Sanchita Ugale compared to Aditya & Geet from 'Jab We Meet'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actors Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale have been winning hearts with their electrifying chemistry in the latest television romantic drama "Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi".

The duo’s palpable chemistry has drawn widespread admiration, with audiences comparing their refreshing dynamic to the iconic bond between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the blockbuster hit "Jab We Met".

Airing on Dangal TV, the show presents Sorab Bedi in the role of a brooding, grounded protagonist, perfectly balanced by Sanchita Ugale’s effervescent and lively character.

"Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi" chronicles the journey of Sukoon (Sanchita), a determined young woman set on finding and holding onto her lover. She brings in the perfect blend of a small-town charm with modern sensibilities. She is talkative, chirpy, confident, and ready to face whatever life throws at her, just like Geet from "Jab We Met". Her search for a ‘dulha’, brings her to Kartik (Sorab), someone with a totally opposite perspective on life, similar to Aditya from "Jab We Met".

Sorab and Sanchita's sincere performance has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers with many affectionately dubbing them as the “Aditya and Geet of Indian television."

Reflecting on the audience’s reaction, Sorab shared, “To be compared with Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Aditya in 'Jab We Met' is truly humbling. That film holds a special place in so many hearts. Sanchita and I are simply committed to portraying our characters with authenticity, and the love we’re receiving is beyond encouraging.”

The cast of the show has Sanchita and Sorab in the lead, along with Swarna Bharat, Raghav Gosain, Archika Arora, Gitanjalii Mangal, Geetika Mehandru, and Manoj Verma as the ancillary cast.

Meanwhile, Sanchita was last seen in the popular serial "Kumkum Bhagya", while Sorab's credit includes "Chad Jalne Laga".

