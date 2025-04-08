Rakshasa OTT Release on April 11 on Sun NXT

The Kannada movie "Rakshasa," a horror film that uses the idea of a time loop, will be released on the OTT platform Sun NXT on the 11th of this month. The film, directed by Lohith H and featuring Prajwal Devaraj, was first released in theatres on March 7 this year. Now, the fans can watch the movie in both Kannada and Telugu languages on Sun NXT.

What sets "Rakshasa" apart is its rich combination of horror and time loop. This movie is special in the sense that it was the first Kannada film to try to depict the time loop concept. The narrative focuses on the bond between a father and daughter, and this is the major theme in the movie.

Released on Sun NXT

The producers of the film have announced that "Rakshasa" will be streaming on Sun NXT, reaching a larger audience. The news was released on social media, creating buzz among fans.

A Captivating Storyline

The narrative of the movie centers around the relationship between a father and a daughter, an emotional and engaging part of the story. The time loop twist provides a suspenseful and scary element, turning the movie into a suspenseful watch.

"Rakshasa" is a one-of-a-kind mix of horror and time loop themes, and hence it is a must-watch movie in the Kannada film industry. With its availability on Sun NXT, people can now enjoy this suspenseful narrative at their own time. If you are in search of an engaging movie with a new idea, "Rakshasa" is worth watching.

