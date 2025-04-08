Two Trinamool leaders fight at ECI office, BJP's Amit Malviya posts clips

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) An alleged heated argument between two Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members within the office of the Election Commission of India on April 4 has become public.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, has released the video clips of the alleged spat involving the four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Kalyan Banerjee and the cricketer-turned-politician and party Lok Sabha member Kirti Azad.

Besides posting the video clips on X handle, Malviya also claimed that “soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady (VIL)”.

However, from the post, it is not clear who was actually meant by the “Versatile International Lady (VIL)”. In one of the four videos, Banerjee was heard claiming in a high speech that he is neither an MP coming from the quota nor joined Trinamool Congress from any other party.

In another post on his X wall, also shared in the early hours of Tuesday, Malviya elaborated on the subject of the spat between Banerjee and Azad.

Malviya had claimed that on April 4, the two Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members had a public spat at the headquarters of the ECI, where they had gone to submit a representation.

“It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the EC. However, the MP carrying the memorandum skipped the Parliament meeting and went directly to the EC. This angered another MP, who confronted him when they came face to face at the Commission. A heated exchange followed, with the two shouting at each other - so much so that one of them asked the police personnel present to intervene. The matter escalated quickly and reached Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly asked both MPs to stand down,” the first X post by Malviya read.

The BJP's Information Technology cell chief also claimed that the spat between the two irked MPs had spilled over into the WhatsApp group.

"But the feud didn’t end there. It spilled over into the ‘AITC MP 2024’ WhatsApp group, where warring camps took sides and traded barbs. And in the middle of it all, the question still lingers: who exactly is the “versatile international lady”? That mystery is one for the world to unravel,” Malviya’s post read.

He also attached some messages from the said WhatsApp Group indicating the spat there.

