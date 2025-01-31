Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Raj & DK for OTT Thriller Rakt Brahmand

Filmmaker duo Raj and DK, known for their successful projects like Family Man, Farzi and Citadel:Honey Bunny, are back with a new OTT project. This time, they have teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapur for their upcoming action-fantasy series titled Rakt Brahmand-The Bloody Kingdom. Initially, there was speculation about Kapur's involvement, but now the makers have confirmed his role in the project.

Rakt Brahmand is set in a fantastical kingdom and will be available for streaming on Netflix. The series will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who previously directed the critically acclaimed Tumbbad (2018). According to reports, the first schedule of shooting has been completed in Mumbai. To prepare for his role, Aditya spent three months training in various skills such as sword fighting, weaponry, horse riding, and archery.

Raj and DK shared their excitement about working with Aditya. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, they said, “At the heart of Rakt Brahmand is a character that demands strength, intensity, and a bit of wackiness, and Aditya brings all of that as the lead. He’s been training very hard to meet the character’s demands. Our goal is to create a world that feels both original and full of the fantastical tales we grew up hearing.”

Aditya also expressed his enthusiasm about the project, saying, “I’ve been a fan of Raj and DK’s work, and they always find new ways to tell stories. Their passion for this project is infectious, and the vision they have is unique and genre-bending.” Aditya will be returning to the action genre after his 2020 film Malang. He shared, "The prep has been intense, but it's enjoyable to learn new skills. Beyond the physical training, there's a huge amount of mental preparation, which I’ve really enjoyed."

Fans can look forward to an exciting and unique adventure in Rakt Brahmand as it blends action and fantasy.