Loveyapa OTT Release Date Announced: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Film to Stream on Hotstar

Loveyapa, a romantic comedy that explores modern Gen-Z relationships, is set to capture audiences’ hearts this Valentine's Week. The movie will mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, and Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today and promises a unique blend of humor and romance.

Plot Details: A Fun Twist on Love and Trust

In Loveyapa, the lead characters, Gaurav and Baani, must prove their trust in one another before committing to marriage. Their parents hatch a humorous plan that involves them exchanging phones for an entire day, setting the stage for a hilarious journey of discovery and unexpected surprises. The film promises to offer a light-hearted yet meaningful exploration of trust, relationships, and the complexities of love in the digital age.

OTT Release: Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

Before hitting the big screens, Loveyapa will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing fans to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes. This early release provides an opportunity for viewers to either revisit the film after its theatrical run or enjoy it for the first time if they missed its cinematic release. While the exact date for the OTT availability has not been disclosed, fans can expect it to be accessible soon after the film's theater debut.

About the Cast and Crew

Along with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, Kunj Anand, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, and Grusha Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is produced by Phantom Studios and presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom.

Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025, as Loveyapa brings its unique spin on romance and relationships to theaters. Don’t miss out on the movie that promises to be the perfect Valentine’s Week treat!