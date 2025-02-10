Hidden OTT Movies, Series of Manoj Bajpayee to Watch!

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, known for his powerful and varied performances. While his mainstream films have received immense appreciation, some of his remarkable work in lesser-known projects can be found on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of Manoj Bajpayee’s movies and shows you might have missed, along with where you can stream them.

1. Bhonsle - Sony LIV

In Bhonsle, Manoj Bajpayee plays an aging retired cop who is struggling to adjust to life after retirement. He becomes entangled in the lives of marginalized individuals in his neighborhood, leading to a story of resilience, isolation, and human connection. Bajpayee’s portrayal of this lonely, emotionally charged character is gripping and intense. You can stream it on Sony LIV.

2. Budhia Singh – Born to Run - Netflix

Based on the real-life story of a child marathoner from Odisha, Budhia Singh – Born to Run sees Manoj Bajpayee as the coach of the young athlete. The film deals with the emotional journey of a coach under immense pressure to succeed and the toll it takes on the child prodigy. The inspiring story and Bajpayee’s strong performance make this a must-watch on Netflix.

3. Rukh - Eros Now

In Rukh, Manoj Bajpayee plays the father, whose sudden death leads his son on a quest to uncover the truth behind it. This suspenseful drama delves into family secrets, personal grief, and the emotional turmoil of loss. Bajpayee’s nuanced portrayal of a father brings depth to this emotionally gripping film, making it a must-watch on Eros Now.

4. Missing - Amazon Prime Video

Missing is a suspense thriller where Manoj Bajpayee plays a father searching for his missing daughter. The film’s twists and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seat, while Bajpayee’s emotional performance adds depth to the thriller. If you enjoy gripping drama with unexpected surprises, stream Missing on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Traffic - Disney+ Hotstar

In Traffic, a gripping drama about a race against time to save a life, Manoj Bajpayee plays a pivotal role in the narrative. His character contributes to the emotional intensity of the film, which explores the connections and sacrifices people make in life-threatening situations. Don’t miss this thrilling drama on Disney+ Hotstar.

6. Taandav - YouTube

Taandav is a thrilling political series where Manoj Bajpayee plays Head Constable Tambe, a man overwhelmed by the chaos around him. As he is assigned nightlong Ganpati visarjan duty, his personal and professional frustrations boil over, leading to an explosive outburst. Bajpayee’s portrayal of a man at the breaking point adds power to the narrative. Stream Taandav on YouTube for an intense watch.

7. Dial 100 - ZEE5

Dial 100 features Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer who receives an emergency call from a woman threatening to take her life. As the night unfolds, he must race against time to save her while uncovering unsettling truths. Bajpayee’s brilliant acting and the film’s suspense make it a must-watch. You can stream Dial 100 on ZEE5.

8. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari - ZEE5

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a quirky comedy where Bajpayee plays a wedding detective who is hired to investigate potential brides and grooms. His comedic timing adds a delightful twist to the story, making this a family-friendly film perfect for a light watch. Stream Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on ZEE5 for some fun entertainment.